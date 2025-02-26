Facts

Rubio: We need to know Russians' demands to really understand whether they want peace

In order to assess Russia's readiness to end the war, it is necessary to first find out the demands of the Russian side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

"I think we are going to test it [Russia's readiness for peace]. We told them: do you want to end the war or continue? If you want to end the war, we can talk about what it would take to end it, from their perspective. If you want to continue on the war, tell us now. They agreed to a follow-up, where we are going to send teams of diplomats to meet with theirs, to talk about what it would take to end the war," Rubio explained.

He noted that if the Russian demands are unrealistic, it would be a sign that Moscow is not interested in ending the war.

"But we have to test this proposition. We need to know, and the president wants to know early in his presidency, are the Russians interested in ending this war or are they not?" Rubio stressed.

