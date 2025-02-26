Facts

Portuguese PM: Peace provides for security guarantees for Ukraine, involvement of Europe, transatlantic partners

Portuguese PM: Peace provides for security guarantees for Ukraine, involvement of Europe, transatlantic partners

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which he thanked Ukraine for its contribution to European security and confirmed firm support "on all fronts."

"I just spoke with President Zelenskyy. I thanked him for everything the Ukrainian people have done for Europe and reaffirmed our firm support on all fronts. A just and lasting peace involves effective security guarantees for Ukraine, the involvement of Europe and transatlantic partners," he wrote on the social network X.

