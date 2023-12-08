Facts

13:58 08.12.2023

Rada increases staff of NABU to 1,000 people

The Verkhovna Rada increased the number of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) from 700 to 1,000 people.

"The Verkhovna Rada voted in general on law on NABU to strengthen the institutional capacity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine No. 10203-1," co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, 323 MPs voted for bill No. 10203-1 on amendments to the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to strengthen the institutional capacity of NABU as a whole at a plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday. The bill increases the limit of NABU staff from 700 to 1,000 persons, including an increase in the number of commanding officers from 500 to 750 people.

The increase in the number of NABU employees will be carried out in stages based on the results of a competition for filling vacant positions from 2024 to 2026 (100 positions each year).

"This is a requirement of the European Union... This is a mandatory prerequisite for starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," Gerashchenko emphasized.

 

