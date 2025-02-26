Facts

19:16 26.02.2025

Rada ratifies Nicosia Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property – Lubinets

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on Tuesday, February 25, adopted a decision to ratify the Nicosia Convention of the Council of Europe, becoming the eighth country in the world to officially ratify this document, said Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"This will strengthen the criminal-legal protection of cultural property from unauthorized excavations, destruction, demolition, damage, illegal circulation and placement on the market, including via the Internet," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel, commenting on the importance of the decision.

In addition, the ratification of the convention will allow protecting cultural values ​​not only in the controlled territory, but also in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I have repeatedly emphasized the importance of ratifying this document and have made relevant proposals to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Cultural heritage is our history and identity. We continue to work to ensure that Ukrainian cultural values ​​are under reliable international protection!" Lubinets added.

