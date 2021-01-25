Most schools in Ukraine start full-time educational process

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet says that most of the institutions of general secondary education have already begun the educational process in full-time.

"From today in Ukraine there are quarantine measures that were established by the government in December 2020 [...] According to operational data, most of the institutions of general secondary education have already begun the educational process in full-time (with partial use of mixed and distance forms). Pupils returned to their desks (almost 100% of schools are full-time) in Odesa, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr regions and Kyiv," Shkarlet wrote in the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, from 99% to 91% of schools returned to full-time education in Cherkasy, Luhansk, Sumy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, as well as in Kherson and Kharkiv regions. From 70% to 58% of schools work full-time in Chernivtsi, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad regions.

In Poltava region, the mixed and distance learning are mainly used. In Ternopil region, primary school students attend lessons as usual, and students in five-eleven grades study in a mixed form. In Vinnytsia region, grades one-four and nine-eleven study full-time, grades five-eight study in a mixed form. In Rivne, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions, students study mainly full-time and in the mixed form, partially on distance learning.