Press Conferences

18:45 27.12.2023

Purchases of school buses in 2023 to be reduced given 15-20% rise in price of equipment - experts

2 min read
Purchases of school buses in 2023 to be reduced given 15-20% rise in price of equipment - experts

Purchases of school buses under the state program in 2023 increased to 675 units compared to 487 units in 2022, but in 2024 they will decrease, taking into account the fact that the amount of the subvention from the state budget remained the same - UAH 1 billion, and bus prices could increase by up to 20%, said Vadym Shkarupin, director of Etalon Auto Trading House.

“In 2023, with additional funds allocated from local budgets, the total cost of purchasing school buses was about UAH 2 billion, 675 units were purchased. But we think that this year the number will not be the same,” he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Justifying his opinion, he noted that, firstly, the hryvnia to US dollar exchange rate set by the NBU is now UAH 36.57/$1, while UAH 40.7/$1 is planned in the budget for next year, i.e. growth of about 12%.

In addition, all Ukrainian bus manufacturers are import-dependent, i.e. there is both direct and indirect influence of imports (when products are purchased from a Ukrainian manufacturer, who in turn also partially imports products).

“Therefore, of course, the cost of buses will increase. At least by 12%, but plus complicated logistics makes products more expensive, we can talk about a 15-20% increase in the price of buses, and our customers should already be guided by this,” he noted.

As Shkarupin clarified to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the estimated figure for 2024 is up to 400 school buses, but if the local subvention is more than 30% (as it was this year), it may increase.

As reported, in 2022, the subvention from the state budget for school buses amounted to UAH 753 million, for 2023 it was increased to UAH 1 billion, and for 2024 it was kept at the same amount.

School bus modifications in Ukraine are produced by Chernihiv Automotive Plant of Etalon Corporation, Cherkasy Bus, and Zaporizhia Automobile Plant.

Tags: #schools #conference #buses

MORE ABOUT

18:38 27.12.2023
Etalon Corporation intends to prioritize production of urban electric transport

Etalon Corporation intends to prioritize production of urban electric transport

15:52 27.12.2023
Etalon Corporation plans to maintain bus production in 2024 at 2023 level

Etalon Corporation plans to maintain bus production in 2024 at 2023 level

18:29 20.12.2023
Spanish investor claims loss of more than UAH 20 mln due to raider takeover of company by its Ukrainian co-founder

Spanish investor claims loss of more than UAH 20 mln due to raider takeover of company by its Ukrainian co-founder

12:48 19.12.2023
Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

Kyiv Regional Council's deputies from Servant of People announce pressure from MP Motovylovets

09:13 15.12.2023
Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

Manifest 42 hands over to president two bills to solve problem of security forces' pressure on business

13:52 14.12.2023
Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

Manifest 42 launches register of individuals who abuse power to put pressure on business

12:38 14.12.2023
Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

Number of cases against businesses closed by prosecutor's office down by 80% from 2021 – Manifest 42

16:18 01.12.2023
Investors demand reshuffling Kyivmiskbud's supervisory board, management

Investors demand reshuffling Kyivmiskbud's supervisory board, management

19:01 23.11.2023
Association of Craft Distillers: De-shadowing craft spirits industry to help Ukraine's recovery

Association of Craft Distillers: De-shadowing craft spirits industry to help Ukraine's recovery

17:58 22.11.2023
Ukrainians do not realize need for timely diagnosis of prostate cancer – experts

Ukrainians do not realize need for timely diagnosis of prostate cancer – experts

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Attitudes of Ukrainians towards political and military leadership and mobilization - opinion poll

Farmers call on president to make decision on adjusting second stage of land reform taking into account wartime realities in agricultural sector – UAC

Anti-Corruption Headquarters creates roadmap for regional recovery

Help for Ukraine Charitable Foundation plans to open rehabilitation center for military based on Morshyn sanatorium in early 2024

Agrobiostandard, which bought Volyntorf from State Property Fund for UAH 254.7 mln, declares corrupt attempt to disrupt privatization

Ukrainian Gambling Council criticizes bill No. 10101 with hidden benefits for lottery lobby

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky

From now on you can find all vacancies for Azov brigade on Work.ua

Results of survey of Ukrainians' attitudes by Active Group and Future Research Foundation

Ukraine among top ten countries with largest number of stray animals – Koshak

AD
AD
AD
AD