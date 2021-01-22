Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov says that the bill on the state policy of the transitional period provides for the introduction of the institution of the convalidation of a number of documents received in the temporarily occupied territories.

"We do not recognize the documents of the occupation regimes, we do not recognize the transactions that are concluded there, but we cannot but take into account the facts that occur in the occupied territories [...] We propose to standardize the concept of convalidation in certain categories of unilateral transactions," Reznikov told journalists on Friday.

The deputy prime minister said this is not about the recognition of all documents from the temporarily occupied territories.

In particular, an administrative procedure for registering acts of civil status is supposed: registration of birth, death, conclusion and dissolution of marriage in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, for the registration of acts of civil status that occurred in the occupied territory, it will be enough to apply to the civil registration authority and obtain a certificate. In some cases, the Civil Registry Office may apply to the court if the provided documents are not enough to confirm the fact.

It was also determined that notaries from ORDLO will not be recognized, but the courts will take into account some documents certified by them, in particular for inheritance.

After the de-occupation, the Commissions for convalidation will work to confirm other legal documents, which will consider the possibility of their recognition in Ukraine. Based on the decision of such commissions, Ukrainian documents will be issued.

As for educational documents, it is proposed that graduates from all the occupied territories can undergo certification to confirm their qualifications, which they received at the occupied territories, receive Ukrainian documents or continue their studies. Moreover, school education and higher education in some specialties can be confirmed without additional training.

It is assumed that, according to the administrative procedure, the decision on acts of civil status will have to be made on the day of the appeal, and in case of refusal – according to the judicial procedure as soon as possible.

With regard to unilateral transactions, the judicial procedure will be within the time limits determined by the civil procedure code.

As for the convalidation after de-occupation (all facts and transactions that can be convalidated in accordance with a separate law), it must be carried out within a month from the date of contacting the Commission for convalidation.

It is noted that it will also be necessary to adopt a separate law on convalidation.