January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

January 23, 2021 in Ukraine will be declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of 15 people in an illegally functioning nursing home in Kharkiv.

"I will sign a decree - tomorrow will be a day of mourning at the state level," Zelensky told reporters in Kharkiv on Friday.

On January 21, in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died, 11 were injured.