12:27 22.01.2021

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

January 23, 2021 in Ukraine will be declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of 15 people in an illegally functioning nursing home in Kharkiv.

"I will sign a decree - tomorrow will be a day of mourning at the state level," Zelensky told reporters in Kharkiv on Friday.

On January 21, in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died, 11 were injured.

