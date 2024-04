Acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako has announced a mourning day in the city on Thursday, April 18.

"April 18 will be a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile strikes against Chernihiv on April 17. I have signed relevant instruction. My condolences to the families of those killed. Russian monsters will be brough to justice for what they did, for killing innocent people," he said on the Telegram channel.