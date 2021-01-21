January 22 in Kharkiv announced day of mourning for elderly people killed by fire

Secretary of Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov will sign an order declaring January 22 a day of mourning for those killed in a fire that took place on 150b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street.

"Now I will sign the order, tomorrow will be declared the day of mourning for the dead people in Kharkiv," Terekhov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thursday evening.

He also promised that all those killed in the fire will be buried at the expense of the city budget.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building on 150-b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 sq. m. At 16:14 the fire was localized. Now rescuers and police officers are examining the premises located on the second floor of the building.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been launched under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.