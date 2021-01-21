Facts

19:22 21.01.2021

January 22 in Kharkiv announced day of mourning for elderly people killed by fire

2 min read
January 22 in Kharkiv announced day of mourning for elderly people killed by fire

Secretary of Kharkiv City Council Ihor Terekhov will sign an order declaring January 22 a day of mourning for those killed in a fire that took place on 150b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street.

"Now I will sign the order, tomorrow will be declared the day of mourning for the dead people in Kharkiv," Terekhov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thursday evening.

He also promised that all those killed in the fire will be buried at the expense of the city budget.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building on 150-b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 sq. m. At 16:14 the fire was localized. Now rescuers and police officers are examining the premises located on the second floor of the building.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been launched under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kharkiv #mourning
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 21.01.2021
House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

18:13 21.01.2021
Owner of burnt-out nursing home in Kharkiv is on sick leave, police on duty near her home - Avakov

Owner of burnt-out nursing home in Kharkiv is on sick leave, police on duty near her home - Avakov

17:31 21.01.2021
Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

15:20 02.01.2021
Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

09:29 17.12.2020
Kharkiv Mayor Kernes died, time, place of funeral not determined yet

Kharkiv Mayor Kernes died, time, place of funeral not determined yet

15:35 09.12.2020
First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

17:22 04.12.2020
Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

Nova Poshta launches Kharkiv innovation terminal in test mode

14:45 28.10.2020
Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service

Rescuers extinguish fire at gas processing station in Kharkiv region, two people die - Emergency Service

23:44 25.10.2020
Less than third of electorate vote in Kharkiv

Less than third of electorate vote in Kharkiv

21:39 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kharkiv: Kernes Bloc, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, Svitlychna Bloc pass to city council

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Kharkiv: Kernes Bloc, Opposition Platform – For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party, Svitlychna Bloc pass to city council

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

LATEST

Shmyhal instructs State Emergency Service to conduct fire safety checks in nursing homes

Anti-tobacco supporters urge State Consumer Service to more actively respond to growing violations of tobacco legislation in public catering

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Intl research group publishes results of study of effectiveness of drug Amizon in treatment of COVID-19

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Zelensky signs law on purchase of GTSOU gas on stock exchange

Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

We plan to bring strategic partnership with United States to new level of trust in 2021 – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD