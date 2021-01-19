Facts

17:57 19.01.2021

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine welcomes the imposition of U.S. sanctions against the vessel Fortuna, which is building Nord Stream 2, and its owner, KVT-RUS company, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Ukraine welcomes the new step by the United States to oppose Nord Stream 2. Sanctions against KVT-RUS and the Fortuna vessel will further complicate its completion. We will continue working closely with our strategic partners, the United States, to protect the energy independence of Ukraine and Europe as a whole," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #mfa #sanctions
