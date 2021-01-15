Ukraine does not accept language of conditions, ultimatums from Bosnia-Herzegovina regarding return of stolen icon – MFA

Ukraine does not understand the language of conditions and ultimatums from member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The fact that the icon comes from the Ukrainian territory is an indisputable fact. The General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings in the case of illegal export. Expertise and its early return to Ukraine," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The spokesperson said Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina are states parties to the 1970 Convention on Measures Aimed at Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

"In accordance with Article 7, the states parties to this convention are obliged to prohibit the import of cultural property stolen from a museum or religious and secular historical site, as well as at the request of another participating state to take appropriate steps to return any such cultural property," he said.

As reported, during the visit of Lavrov, an accomplice of Russian foreign affairs, to Bosnia and Herzegovina, he was presented with a 300-year-old Ukrainian icon, previously kept in Luhansk.

Later, the Ukrainian icon returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina for examination.

Dodik, it is stated that no messages related to her have been provided, Radio Slobodna Evropa (Radio Free Europe) said.

"If Ukraine proves that it asked for the icon before the day when I met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, I will accept it and we will hand it over to them," Dodik said.