Facts

14:00 14.01.2021

Health Ministry to not insist on extending tough lockdown after Jan 25 – Liashko

1 min read
Health Ministry to not insist on extending tough lockdown after Jan 25 – Liashko

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will not insist on extending tough lockdown after January 25, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"The Ministry of Health will not yet insist on extending the tough lockdown after January 25," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Liashko said the Ministry of Health expects to get out of lockdown from January 25 and no longer impose tough lockdown in the future, but switch to an adaptive one, which will be used where local outbreaks of disease are recorded.

At the same time, he said "there are certain variables that cannot be predicted" and taken into account in forecasts.

Tags: #lockdown #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 06.01.2021
Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

14:57 06.01.2021
Ukrainian malls to lose about UAH 1.5-2 bln of lease payments due to lockdown in Jan – opinion

Ukrainian malls to lose about UAH 1.5-2 bln of lease payments due to lockdown in Jan – opinion

13:07 06.01.2021
Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

11:20 06.01.2021
Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

Health Ministry considers ineffective work of Medical Procurement of Ukraine in 2020 – Stepanov

10:42 06.01.2021
Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

19:27 05.01.2021
Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

17:50 05.01.2021
Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

17:01 05.01.2021
Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

10:33 05.01.2021
Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

14:03 30.12.2020
Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Price of Russia's responsibility for aggression against Ukraine to grow – Kuleba

ECHR declares Ukraine's application against Russia on violations of human rights in Crimea as partly admissible

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 7,925 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,192 people recovered – Stepanov

Klitschko: Cost of heating, hot water supply services won't change in current heating season in Kyiv

LATEST

Mezentseva in favor of attracting PACE reps to 'Crimean Platform'

Ukraine considering possibility of canceling visas for British citizens in 2021 – Kuleba

New OSCE chair to visit Ukraine next week

Kuleba says 83 countries open for travel by Ukrainians

British strain of coronavirus not yet detected in Ukraine – Liashko

Ukraine, Germany to hold political consultations at Foreign Ministry's level – Bodnar

Price of Russia's responsibility for aggression against Ukraine to grow – Kuleba

Maliuska calls start of ECHR's consideration of Ukraine's case against Russia regarding Crimea as victory

ECHR declares Ukraine's application against Russia on violations of human rights in Crimea as partly admissible

AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD