Health Ministry to not insist on extending tough lockdown after Jan 25 – Liashko

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will not insist on extending tough lockdown after January 25, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said.

"The Ministry of Health will not yet insist on extending the tough lockdown after January 25," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Liashko said the Ministry of Health expects to get out of lockdown from January 25 and no longer impose tough lockdown in the future, but switch to an adaptive one, which will be used where local outbreaks of disease are recorded.

At the same time, he said "there are certain variables that cannot be predicted" and taken into account in forecasts.