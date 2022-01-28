Facts

11:40 28.01.2022

Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

1 min read
Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

The Ministry of Health expects a third fewer deaths from COVID-19 at the peak of the Omicron wave compared to the peak of Delta, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

He also predicts that at peak times, the number of COVID-19 cases per day can reach 40,000-60,000 people.

According to the minister, Ukraine will reach the peak load on COVID-19 in the coming weeks, while he stressed that the country's medical system is able to withstand the load associated with an increase in the incidence.

"The medical system of Ukraine has withstood the load of 34,000 cases per day," he stressed.

As reported, at the peak of the Delta wave in the first half of November, the average number of deaths per week reached 680.

Tags: #liashko #covid_19 #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:49 28.01.2022
Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

10:49 27.01.2022
Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

10:32 26.01.2022
Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

11:25 25.01.2022
Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

09:24 24.01.2022
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

13:48 22.01.2022
Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

09:52 21.01.2022
Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:32 20.01.2022
Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

09:54 20.01.2022
COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

13:11 19.01.2022
Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

Reznikov: No military actions noticeably different from what happened last spring being observed now

Ukraine's MFA reacts to decision of Crimean museums regarding Scythian gold

President of European Commission: EU discussing all possible sanctions for Russia, incl disconnecting from SWIFT, stopping Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacks Ukraine

Reznikov on assistance received from Ukraine's partners: This figure is more optimistic than media say

USA convenes meeting of UNSC because of threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

USA 'one way or another' will prevent Nord Stream 2 from operating if Russia invades Ukraine – Nuland

Zelensky, Biden discuss current diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Donbas conflict, agree on common actions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD