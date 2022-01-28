Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

The Ministry of Health expects a third fewer deaths from COVID-19 at the peak of the Omicron wave compared to the peak of Delta, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

He also predicts that at peak times, the number of COVID-19 cases per day can reach 40,000-60,000 people.

According to the minister, Ukraine will reach the peak load on COVID-19 in the coming weeks, while he stressed that the country's medical system is able to withstand the load associated with an increase in the incidence.

"The medical system of Ukraine has withstood the load of 34,000 cases per day," he stressed.

As reported, at the peak of the Delta wave in the first half of November, the average number of deaths per week reached 680.