13:20 14.01.2021

Ukraine, Germany to hold political consultations at Foreign Ministry's level – Bodnar

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar and German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen discussed the prospects for bilateral events for 2021.

"I will soon visit Berlin for political consultations at the Foreign Ministry's level," Bodnar wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

The parties also discussed a number of sensitive historical issues, including a joint celebration of the anniversary of Babyn Yar.

Interfax-Ukraine
