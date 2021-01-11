Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

On Monday, January 11, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died as a result of shelling from Russian-occupation forces near the village of Pisky in Donetsk region.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC activated a coordination mechanism: a 'silence regime' was introduced, a demand for a ceasefire was put forward, a note was prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM," the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said on the Telegram channel.