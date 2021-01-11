Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

The G7 Ambassadors' Support Group has announced that they will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms that stimulate economic development for the benefit of all Ukrainians.

"What will the G7 do under the UK presidency? As we have since 2015, we will continue to engage with the Ukrainian authorities, experts and civil society to support Ukraine in delivering reforms which boost economic development for the benefit of all Ukrainians. This will include improvement of the investment climate, promoting equitable development, eliminating corruption, and strengthening the rule of law and transparency. We will share our full list of priorities later this month – stay tuned!" the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter on Monday.

The full list of priorities of the group of ambassadors of the G7 countries to support Ukraine was promised to be announced later this month.

As reported, the UK in 2021 led the group of ambassadors of the G7 countries to support Ukraine.