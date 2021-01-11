Facts

12:20 11.01.2021

Lubnygaz asks to check Mosiychuk for involvement in explosion on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline

Lubnygaz JSC asks law enforcement agencies to check Ihor Mosiychuk for involvement in the explosion on the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline on January 9, 2020.

"Mosiychuk was the first to report on his Facebook page that the explosion was a targeted sabotage and accused his opponent of the Lubnygaz enterprise, which Mosiychuk has been trying to seize for several years. These false accusations had been voiced much earlier than the owner of the Ukrtransgaz gas pipeline or the State Emergency Service in general informed about the very fact of the accident, not to mention the possible cause," the Lubnygaz said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The company expressed surprise at the fact that Mosiychuk had announced the cause of the accident before the State Emergency Service and Ukrtransgaz. "What is this? Dirty slander against opponents, or maybe he committed the sabotage himself?" Ukrtransgaz added.

The press service of the company noted that for the first time they publicly announced a raider takeover attempt by the "Mosiychuk group" back on July 3, 2017. The situation is now repeating itself - Mosiychuk is again putting pressure on Lubnygaz, as always using outright lies, personal threats and mass persecution," the statement says.

"Considering the above said, it is obvious that Mosiychuk has a motive and relevant experience to carry out sabotage at the gas pipeline in order to blame Lubnygaz and, ultimately, to seize the enterprise. He and his accomplices should be checked by the relevant authorities for possible involvement in the explosion. We ask to consider the information provided as a public appeal to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office. We are also preparing additional statements to these bodies," the statement says.

As reported, on January 9, an explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod near the village of Kalaidyntsi, Lubny district, Poltava region with subsequent flare combustion.

Tags: #explosion #mosiychuk #gas
