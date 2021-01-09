Facts

17:25 09.01.2021

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

 An explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline near the village of Kalaidyntsi, Lubensky District, Poltava Region, which may lead to emergency gas shutdowns, the press service of Lubnygaz JSC reports.

"We received operational information that an explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline, which is serviced by the underground gas storage operator JSC Ukrtransgaz, an explosion occurred at a site near the village of Kalaidyntsi. Emergency gas shutdowns are possible. Please, if the gas is turned off, make sure that all gas burners are closed. This is very important!" said in a message on the Facebook page.

Thus, according to preliminary information, the emergency situation affected the gas distribution stations Novaky and Vyshneve.

"The list of settlements that have been disconnected or will be disconnected from the gas supply is being specified. [...] JSC Lubnygaz is putting all emergency services on duty in an operational mode," the message says.

Tags: #explosion #poltava_region #gas_pipeline
