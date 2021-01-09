Facts

14:28 09.01.2021

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

2 min read
Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire nine times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation said.

"Over the past day, January 8, nine violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. The overwhelming majority of the attacks were carried out by the armed formations of the Russian Federation in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. Near Vodiane, in the Azov Sea, occupation fighters four times opened fire in the direction of Ukrainian positions from 120 mm mortars, automatic, anti-tank heavy and underbarrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

In the area of ​ Vodiane, near Donetsk, the enemy fired several times both from grenade launchers and small arms. The enemy used the same weapons near Talakivka," the message on the JFO HQ Facebook page reported on Saturday morning.

In addition, Russia-led forces opened provocative warning fire from small arms and a grenade launcher in the area of responsibility of the Pivhich (North) task force near Yuzhny in the direction of a working brigade that was carrying out repair work to restore water supply at Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline section. In order to avoid casualties, the working brigade was immediately withdrawn from the area of ​​fire, the work was stopped.

"Since the beginning of the current day, January 9, ceasefire has been observed in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. No ceasefire violations have been recorded," the Joint Forces headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 07.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

10:31 06.01.2021
No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:54 05.01.2021
No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

13:38 05.01.2021
Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

Russia-occupation forces do not violate ceasefire in Donbas since beginning of day - Ministry of Defense

09:48 05.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire on Ukrainian positions five times – JFO HQ

12:28 02.01.2021
Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

09:41 29.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

09:52 28.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

12:23 26.12.2020
Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

LATEST

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Ukrainians not registered on wrecked plane in Indonesia - Foreign Ministry

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

Some 63 violations of lockdown recorded in Lviv region

Ukrainian Embassy checks presence of Ukrainians among Sriwijaya Air plane passengers

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Maryna Poroshenko calls on authorities to provide proper funding for cultural projects

Russia records 23,309 new COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD