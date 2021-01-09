Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire nine times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation said.

"Over the past day, January 8, nine violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. The overwhelming majority of the attacks were carried out by the armed formations of the Russian Federation in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. Near Vodiane, in the Azov Sea, occupation fighters four times opened fire in the direction of Ukrainian positions from 120 mm mortars, automatic, anti-tank heavy and underbarrel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

In the area of ​ Vodiane, near Donetsk, the enemy fired several times both from grenade launchers and small arms. The enemy used the same weapons near Talakivka," the message on the JFO HQ Facebook page reported on Saturday morning.

In addition, Russia-led forces opened provocative warning fire from small arms and a grenade launcher in the area of responsibility of the Pivhich (North) task force near Yuzhny in the direction of a working brigade that was carrying out repair work to restore water supply at Horlivka-Toretske water pipeline section. In order to avoid casualties, the working brigade was immediately withdrawn from the area of ​​fire, the work was stopped.

"Since the beginning of the current day, January 9, ceasefire has been observed in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. No ceasefire violations have been recorded," the Joint Forces headquarters said.