Facts

12:32 08.01.2021

Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

3 min read
Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Prior to the introduction of nationwide enhanced quarantine in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a scheduled conference call with the participation of government officials and heads of law enforcement agencies, during which the participants of the event discussed what steps the government will take, what restrictions and their timeframes will be in force in the country, the press service of the President's Office said on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that for the third day in a row there is a tendency to the increase in the number of patients.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov added that the world experience showed: in countries where there was no strict quarantine during the Christmas and New Year holidays, there is an increase in the number of patients within 14 days, as the population is actively moving on holidays. He added that epidemiologists noted a reduction in the incubation period of COVID-19 in Ukraine to 7-8 days and the "rejuvenation" of the disease. The head of the Ministry of Health also noted the seasonal increase in the number of flu patients in winter.

"By introducing a stricter quarantine from tomorrow, we will avoid a large increase in patients with both COVID-19 and the usual seasonal flu. Thus, we will reduce the workload at the hospitals, because the same institutions treat patients with each of these diseases," Stepanov said.

Shmyhal reminded that public transport, strategic enterprises and kindergartens would work.

"People working in strategic infrastructure facilities must have a place to leave their children. At the same time, there are far fewer children in kindergartens than in other educational institutions. The percentage of sick children is 1.6%, so kindergartens are more likely to solve the problem than to create it," he said.

The President made sure that critical infrastructure, shops selling food, hygiene products and household chemicals would work. And although the entertainment infrastructure and holiday fairs will be closed, cafes and restaurants will work in takeaway format. Small architectural forms and kiosks located at a distance that do not create crowds of people will also be able to provide their services.

"This quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown. It is also more loyal than those implemented in other countries. However, we are immediately knocking down the wave of growth in the number of patients after the New Year holidays and at the same time accelerating the receipt of a high-quality registered vaccine approved by the WHO," Zelensky said.

The enhanced quarantine will last from January 8 to 24, the President's Office recalled.

Tags: #quarantine #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

15:35 08.01.2021
Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

12:09 08.01.2021
Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 5,676 new cases, 5,131 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours – Stepanov

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

13:51 07.01.2021
Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

11:22 07.01.2021
Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,997 COVID-19 cases per day, 11,316 people recovered - Stepanov

16:23 06.01.2021
United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

11:28 06.01.2021
Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

Epidemiologists consider strict quarantine necessary from Jan 8 through Jan 24 – Stepanov

09:20 06.01.2021
Pompeo regrets lack of progress in resolving conflict in eastern Ukraine

Pompeo regrets lack of progress in resolving conflict in eastern Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Kyiv to adhere to strict quarantine to prevent possible collapse of medical system – Klitschko

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky: Iran pleads guilty of downed UIA plane, Ukraine close to punishing those responsible for the tragedy, receiving compensation for victims' families

Ukraine to analyze Iran's technical report on downed UIA plane near Tehran – PGO

Ukraine conducting examination of tablet found at UIA crash site near Tehran – Venediktova

Iran to be held liable to establish justice, ensure payment of compensation to victims' families, affected states - statement

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Zelensky condemns attack on Capitol

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Cherkasy Mayor opposes introduction of lockdown from Jan 8

Four freed Ukrainian sailors from Captain Khayyam tanker return home from Libya – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD