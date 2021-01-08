Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Prior to the introduction of nationwide enhanced quarantine in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a scheduled conference call with the participation of government officials and heads of law enforcement agencies, during which the participants of the event discussed what steps the government will take, what restrictions and their timeframes will be in force in the country, the press service of the President's Office said on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that for the third day in a row there is a tendency to the increase in the number of patients.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov added that the world experience showed: in countries where there was no strict quarantine during the Christmas and New Year holidays, there is an increase in the number of patients within 14 days, as the population is actively moving on holidays. He added that epidemiologists noted a reduction in the incubation period of COVID-19 in Ukraine to 7-8 days and the "rejuvenation" of the disease. The head of the Ministry of Health also noted the seasonal increase in the number of flu patients in winter.

"By introducing a stricter quarantine from tomorrow, we will avoid a large increase in patients with both COVID-19 and the usual seasonal flu. Thus, we will reduce the workload at the hospitals, because the same institutions treat patients with each of these diseases," Stepanov said.

Shmyhal reminded that public transport, strategic enterprises and kindergartens would work.

"People working in strategic infrastructure facilities must have a place to leave their children. At the same time, there are far fewer children in kindergartens than in other educational institutions. The percentage of sick children is 1.6%, so kindergartens are more likely to solve the problem than to create it," he said.

The President made sure that critical infrastructure, shops selling food, hygiene products and household chemicals would work. And although the entertainment infrastructure and holiday fairs will be closed, cafes and restaurants will work in takeaway format. Small architectural forms and kiosks located at a distance that do not create crowds of people will also be able to provide their services.

"This quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown. It is also more loyal than those implemented in other countries. However, we are immediately knocking down the wave of growth in the number of patients after the New Year holidays and at the same time accelerating the receipt of a high-quality registered vaccine approved by the WHO," Zelensky said.

The enhanced quarantine will last from January 8 to 24, the President's Office recalled.