Facts

18:00 06.01.2021

Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

2 min read
Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

Illegal import of vaccine against COVID-19 in significant volumes is hardly possible due to strict control over its circulation, senior partner of ABSC Krzysztof Siedlecki believes.

"The demand for the vaccine is huge, the requirements for its logistics are very high. I have very great doubts about the possibility of smuggling the vaccine into Ukraine, although it cannot be ruled out," he told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the statement of businessman Mykhailo Brodsky that a number of Ukrainian government officials, in particular some people's deputies and top officials, were secretly vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine illegally imported to Ukraine from Israel.

He noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently in free circulation.

"This is not a product that you can just call and order from Pfizer. It doesn't work that way. It's hard to even imagine that some distributor can illegally import the vaccine, because this vaccine requires special transportation conditions, a very low temperature - 70 degrees below zero, because at higher temperatures the vaccine is stored for only a few days. The possibility of smuggling this vaccine under such conditions is very small," he said.

The expert stressed that due to the high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the distribution of these vaccines around the world is carried out under the strict control of state authorities. At the same time, he admitted that "the doctor can take several doses of the vaccine uncontrollably, but their validity is limited: if they are in the refrigerator, then the shelf life is several days."

"I'm not saying it's impossible, but it's not easy. If we were talking about several hundred doses, then there would be a resonance. I don't believe that Pfizer would have allowed such a leak," he said.

Tags: #vaccine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 06.01.2021
EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

18:11 06.01.2021
Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

17:47 06.01.2021
Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

10:42 06.01.2021
Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

10:27 06.01.2021
Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

09:13 04.01.2021
No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

14:56 01.01.2021
Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

11:18 31.12.2020
Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

18:05 30.12.2020
Main 'thing' is number of people who ready to be vaccinated – Zelensky

Main 'thing' is number of people who ready to be vaccinated – Zelensky

14:36 30.12.2020
Poland may transfer 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine – Enin

Poland may transfer 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine – Enin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

LATEST

PGO sends to court case of two organized crime members involved in kidnapping of Lutsenko, Verbytsky in 2014, murder of latter

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is ready to assist in attracting technologies to Rivne City

Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

Portugal, presiding over EU, does not yet know if Eastern Partnership summit to be in 2021

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

Ukraine within 60 days to submit its comments on Iran's draft technical report on shooting down UIA aircraft – Enin

Christmas fairs to be closed in Kyiv during lockdown

About 27,000 law enforcers to keep order in Ukraine at Christmas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD