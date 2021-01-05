Facts

19:27 05.01.2021

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has added household chemicals and print media to the list of goods that stores will be able to sell during a tough lockdown on January 8-25, said government representative Vasyl Mokan in the Verkhovna Rada on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to him, the government made the relevant decision at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

"The changes proposed to add the ability to sell household chemicals and print media. These products can be purchased," he said.

According to him, the corresponding initiative came from head of the Ministry of Health Maksym Stepanov.

