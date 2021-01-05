Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

In 2020, Ukrtelecom provided 36 Epicenter shopping centers in different regions of the country with optical Internet.

According to the press service of the company, the network was provided with 100 Mbps Internet channels and PRI streams for a certain number of telephone numbers. This package of services meets the business needs of the shopping centers.

At present, Ukrtelecom is working on providing fast Internet for nine online order centers in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Enerhodar (Zaporizhia region), Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Ternopil, Horodok (Khmelnytsky region).

As the operator notes with reference to Epicenter, the network began to open modern order pick-up centers for the online store epicentrk.ua in 2020 in order to increase the level of customer service.

"The new order pick-up center are technological, with the automation of all processes, an address storage system for goods, a comfortable waiting area for customers with a children's corner and online showcases. A high level of service in the centers for issuing orders, of course, requires fast and high-quality Internet," the report says.