Ukrtelecom sees revenue rise by 4.6% in 2024

According to unaudited financial statements, the country's largest fixed-line operator Ukrtelecom increased revenue in 2024 by 4.6% compared to 2023 - to UAH 5.3 billion, the company's press service reported.

The EBITDA indicator slightly decreased to UAH 970 million compared to UAH 1 billion in 2023. The EBITDA margin was 20% compared to 21.1% in 2023.

Revenue from commercial leases amounted to almost UAH 450 million, and the amount of leased space exceeded the volume before the start of the full-scale invasion – 530,000 sq m, the company reported.

In 2023, revenue from commercial leases of real estate released due to the modernization of the Ukrtelecom network amounted to over UAH 500 million, which was 35% higher than in 2022.

It is reported that Ukrtelecom's capital investments in 2024 increased by 60% compared to the previous year to over UAH 750 million. Total investments in the company's development exceeded UAH 900 million.

In 2024, the company laid almost 7,000 km of fiber-optic cable, providing the possibility of connecting to modern services for 3 million households across the country. Optical access technology is already used by more than 70% of Ukrtelecom Internet users, including more than 1,300 medical and about 1,780 educational institutions.

The number of connections to the optical network continues to grow in all segments. During the year, 230 medical and educational institutions were connected to Ukrtelecom's optical infrastructure. The total number of new connections to Ukrtelecom's optical network increased by 22%, and revenue from the provision of optical-based Internet services increased by 17%, the operator said.

"2024 was a period of dynamic development for Ukrtelecom. We actively developed the optical network, laying almost 7,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cable, which made it possible to connect 3 million households to modern services. It is very important for us to note the significant growth in the number of new optical subscribers by 22%, which indicates high interest and trust of users in the modern, high-speed and reliable Internet from Ukrtelecom," said Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz.

He assured that in 2025 the company would actively invest in the development of optical infrastructure in order to provide modern communications for our defenders, government institutions, businesses, critical and social infrastructure facilities and the population.