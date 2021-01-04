Some 76.4% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen in Ukraine – Stepanov

In Ukraine, 76.4% of COVID-19 beds are provided with oxygen, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"As of Monday morning, 66,003 beds were allocated for the treatment of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 55.409 (76.4%) were provided with oxygen. The total number of free beds with oxygen is 34,987 beds," he said.

The minister added that a total of 22,802 beds are loaded with COVID-19 patients in medical institutions.

"Over the past week, 12,318 people were hospitalized. This is less than in the previous week, when 15,907 people were hospitalized. Currently, 22,802 people are placed in medical institutions," he said.