Facts

15:29 04.01.2021

Some 76.4% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen in Ukraine – Stepanov

1 min read
Some 76.4% of COVID-19 beds provided with oxygen in Ukraine – Stepanov

In Ukraine, 76.4% of COVID-19 beds are provided with oxygen, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"As of Monday morning, 66,003 beds were allocated for the treatment of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 55.409 (76.4%) were provided with oxygen. The total number of free beds with oxygen is 34,987 beds," he said.

The minister added that a total of 22,802 beds are loaded with COVID-19 patients in medical institutions.

"Over the past week, 12,318 people were hospitalized. This is less than in the previous week, when 15,907 people were hospitalized. Currently, 22,802 people are placed in medical institutions," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 04.01.2021
Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

11:13 04.01.2021
Treasury account balance narrows by almost 40% in Dec – treasury

Treasury account balance narrows by almost 40% in Dec – treasury

10:55 04.01.2021
Ukraine intends to perform lung, limb transplants – Health minister

Ukraine intends to perform lung, limb transplants – Health minister

10:38 04.01.2021
Ukraine sees 4,158 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 4,693 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine sees 4,158 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 4,693 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

10:32 04.01.2021
State budget 2021 envisages UAH 1.8 bln to finance ECA via govt bonds

State budget 2021 envisages UAH 1.8 bln to finance ECA via govt bonds

10:31 04.01.2021
Russia uses protest moods, church and information space to destabilize situation in Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia uses protest moods, church and information space to destabilize situation in Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

10:00 04.01.2021
Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service doesn't exclude that Russia may invade Kherson region to resolve issue of water supply to Crimea

Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service doesn't exclude that Russia may invade Kherson region to resolve issue of water supply to Crimea

09:13 04.01.2021
No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

No rational basis for buying Russian Sputnik V vaccine - Ukraine's medical procurement authority

16:53 02.01.2021
Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

12:12 02.01.2021
OSCE Head Ann Linde to visit Ukraine in Jan - Ukrainian TCG delegation

OSCE Head Ann Linde to visit Ukraine in Jan - Ukrainian TCG delegation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

National Police receive permission to carry out investigative actions in one of EU countries in Sheremet murder case

National Police receive info on possible masterminds of Sheremet murder

Ukraine sees 4,158 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 4,693 recoveries over past day – Stepanov

LATEST

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

National Police receive permission to carry out investigative actions in one of EU countries in Sheremet murder case

National Police receive info on possible masterminds of Sheremet murder

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

Ukrainian border guards get from EU equipment for arrangement of Ukraine-Belarus border

More than 20,000 people cross border of Ukraine on first day of 2021

Poroshenko on fifth anniversary of FTA with EU: economic integration is path to Ukraine's EU membership

Strengthening intl support for Ukraine is top priority for diplomats in 2021 - Zhovkva

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD