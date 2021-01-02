Facts

16:05 02.01.2021

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Some 293 new cases of coronavirus infection were laboratory confirmed in Kyiv over the past day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"In Kyiv, over the past day, 293 patients with coronavirus were found. Seven people died. In total, during the pandemic period in the capital there were 1,942 deaths from the virus. There are already 112,649 confirmed cases of the disease today," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Among the cases are 160 women aged 18 to 88 years, 116 men aged 20 to 83 years, five girls from 12 to 16 years old and 12 boys from 8 to 17 years old.

There are also 12 doctors among the sick.

Some 34 patients were hospitalized over the day. The rest are on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors.

Some 142 people recovered in a day. In total, 40,053 residents of the capital have overcome the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky districts with 71 people, in Dniprovsky district with the figure of 54, and in Pechersky district with 36 cases.

 

Interfax-Ukraine
