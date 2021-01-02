Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

In the first day of 2021, Russian occupation forces in Donbas opened fire on Ukrainian positions nine times using small arms, machine guns and grenade launchers, there are no casualties among the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on January 1, nine violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation ... There are no military casualties or injuries among the Ukrainian military," the headquarters said in a morning report on its Facebook page on Saturday.