Facts

12:28 02.01.2021

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions nine times in Donbas, no losses over past day - JFO HQ

In the first day of 2021, Russian occupation forces in Donbas opened fire on Ukrainian positions nine times using small arms, machine guns and grenade launchers, there are no casualties among the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on January 1, nine violations of the ceasefire were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation ... There are no military casualties or injuries among the Ukrainian military," the headquarters said in a morning report on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Tags: #ceasefire #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:33 30.12.2020
Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

09:41 29.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

09:52 28.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

12:23 26.12.2020
Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

18:27 24.12.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

15:39 24.12.2020
JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

10:27 23.12.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

14:12 22.12.2020
United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

09:55 22.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

16:57 21.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

Some 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 recoveries in Ukraine over past day - Stepanov

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Mykytas taken into custody by court decision in case of kidnapping lawyer

Nine Ukrainians who were in Syrian refugee camps return home – Office of President

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 421 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Some 293 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyiv over day

Dobkin announces intention to run for mayor of Kharkiv

Ukrainian border guards get from EU equipment for arrangement of Ukraine-Belarus border

More than 20,000 people cross border of Ukraine on first day of 2021

Poroshenko on fifth anniversary of FTA with EU: economic integration is path to Ukraine's EU membership

Strengthening intl support for Ukraine is top priority for diplomats in 2021 - Zhovkva

OSCE Head Ann Linde to visit Ukraine in Jan - Ukrainian TCG delegation

Ukraine plans to begin implementation of new roadmap for bilateral relations with U.S. this year

Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD