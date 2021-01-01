Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

If the final phase of clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine from Sinovac Biotech, for the supply of which Ukraine signed a contract, fails, the money will be returned to the state in full amount, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"Ukraine has contracted [the vaccine], and it has the opportunity of getting this vaccine. This is the same thing that happens in other countries. For example, phase three of clinical trials by Pfizer and Moderna was ongoing, when most countries were signing contracts for their vaccine supply. The contract is secured by the bank. That is, Ukraine has transferred money, but this does not mean that we will receive this vaccine now," Liashko said on Hromadske Radio.

He said that the vaccine will be delivered only after its registration and the successful completion of trial.

"If it is not completed before the time specified in the terms of the contract, the money will return to Ukraine to the accounts of state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine. All risks have been leveled," Liashko added.

He said that Ukraine paid for the first batch of 1.9 million doses at the expense of the 2020 budget, and negotiations are underway on the 2021 budget.