10:12 31.12.2020

Poroshenko says he authorizes operation to detain 'Wagner members' in 2018

Leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko says that he authorized the operation of the Ukrainian special services to detain the fighters of so-called Wagner PMC (private military company) when he was the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in 2018.

"I can say a certain exclusive [...] I want to emphasize that at the end of 2018, the then Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko on that time, authorized this operation," Poroshenko said in the Big Politics talk show on Channel 5 on Wednesday. At the same time, he regarded the disruption of the operation as high treason and said he would insist on bringing those involved to justice. "I outline that I will not let close, out-talk, slander or evade responsibility for committing the crime of high treason, where, through the efforts of dozens of Ukrainian heroes who had the goal of bringing in Ukraine and judging those who were involved in shooting down the MH17 aircraft, and not judging an innocent Nazarov for shooting down an Il-76 with paratroopers at Luhansk airport," the politician said.

According to him, the special operation "was thwarted by specific individuals." "I highly recommend creating a temporary commission of inquiry, as well as interrogating all participants in the process and immediately removing those who can influence the objectivity, independence and honesty of the investigation, which will definitely be carried out," Poroshenko said.

As reported, on July 29, some 33 members of the Wagner PMC were detained near Minsk.

