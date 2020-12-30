Germany donates 18 artificial lung ventilators to Ukraine - Health Ministry

Ukraine has received 18 artificial lung ventilators as part of humanitarian aid from Germany, the Ministry of Health said on Facebook.

According to the report, 18 Evita V600 artificial lung ventilation devices with components manufactured by Drägerwerk AG & Co have been distributed among medical institutions. In particular, two ventilators were sent to Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 17 and Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv, the rest to the regions.

"With this gift, the German government confirms its readiness to further support Ukraine in the fight against the pandemic. I am sure that even after the pandemic is over, the ventilators will serve Ukrainians for a long time," the press service said citing German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.