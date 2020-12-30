Facts

18:05 30.12.2020

Main 'thing' is number of people who ready to be vaccinated – Zelensky

Ukraine continues to work on receiving vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and already has an agreement to receive 8 million doses for free under the COVAX program. The authorities are trying to increase this number, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a trip to Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"We are working on 16 million of doses. The main thing is that there are many people who are ready to be vaccinated," Zelensky said during a meeting with the administrative and economic assets of the region.

He also said about the signing of the first contract for the supply of vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech.

"We signed the first contract for the supply of the vaccine, not a memorandum, but a contract for more than 1.9 million doses. This is a Chinese vaccine that has been tested in Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey," he said.

Zelensky asked local authorities to conduct an information campaign and tell people about the safety of vaccination against COVID-19.

The President of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian government buys a high-quality and proven vaccine, which has proven its effectiveness.

It is noted that the conclusion of the contract paves the way for the supply and use of the vaccine after official registration. The first batch of Sinovac Biotech vaccine for Ukraine will be delivered within 30 days after the official registration in China, or one of the competent authorities of the United States, Great Britain, Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, or a centralized by procedure the competent authority of the European Union.

