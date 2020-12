Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Ukraine reported 7,986 new COVID-19 cases, 16,355 recoveries, and 243 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine registered 6,988 contagions on December 29.

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,045,348 coronavirus cases, including 18,324 deaths and 698,190 recoveries.