Facts

09:01 30.12.2020

Health Ministry hopes to receive first 150,000-200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb

2 min read
Health Ministry hopes to receive first 150,000-200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb

The Ministry of Health hopes to receive the first 150,000-200,000 doses of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in February and begin large-scale vaccination among doctors and military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a press conference on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health is currently completing negotiations with manufacturers on the purchase of vaccines.

"We are in the final stage of negotiations with vaccine manufacturers. I hope that in the coming days or weeks we will sign agreements. We expect that the negotiations, which are currently being conducted, will enable us to receive vaccines in February and begin large-scale vaccinations," he said.

Stepanov said that it is about the supply of such a quantity of vaccines, which leads to "large-scale vaccination."

"We are not talking about 5,000-6,000 doses. We assumed that 150,000-200,000 doses will be delivered in February," he said.

Stepanov said that the first deliveries of the vaccine will be used to vaccinate doctors working with patients with COVID-19, as well as for military personnel taking part in the JFO.

The minister also said that within the framework of the COVAX initiative, 8 million doses of vaccines will be delivered to Ukraine in March, the first tranche is expected to amount to 1.2 million doses.

 

Tags: #vaccine #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 30.12.2020
Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

16:38 29.12.2020
Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

15:15 29.12.2020
Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

Ukraine to not allow Iran to easily pay off for downed UIA plane – Kuleba

10:41 29.12.2020
Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

10:11 29.12.2020
Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

09:28 29.12.2020
Real wages in Ukraine 8.1% up in Nov 2020 - statistics

Real wages in Ukraine 8.1% up in Nov 2020 - statistics

18:43 28.12.2020
Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

18:20 28.12.2020
Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

15:31 28.12.2020
Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

14:32 28.12.2020
Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky fires Serhiychuk from post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

LATEST

Decision on dismissal of Constitutional Court head made at special plenary session – Constitutional Court

Zelensky fires Serhiychuk from post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

No Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Croatia

Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD