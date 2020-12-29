Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Ukraine's rapid receipt of the vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease was a key challenge for Ukrainian diplomacy, Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU in 2010-2015, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of Ukraine in 2015-2019 Kostiantyn Yelisieiev said.

"It was a test for the Foreign Ministry for its ability to act quickly, creatively, persistently and professionally. Unfortunately, it failed. So far, we are good at verbal balancing and interviews. There are no benefits for the country," Yelisieiev wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.