Facts

16:16 29.12.2020

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

1 min read
Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

 The bill on the capital may not receive the required number of votes in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"It seems to me that, unfortunately, this bill still will not have enough votes," MP Iryna Vereshchuk (Servant of the People faction) said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she is convinced that a new law on the capital is needed, since it is still necessary to legislatively regulate a number of issues, "in particular, the separation of powers of the mayor and the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the elimination of conflicts of interest."

As reported, on October 3, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada passed at the first reading bill No. 2143-3 on the city of Kyiv - the capital of Ukraine.

Tags: #capital #bill #vereshchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

13:17 25.10.2020
Tkachenko expects Rada to adopt law on capital at second reading soon

Tkachenko expects Rada to adopt law on capital at second reading soon

12:18 11.09.2020
Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

16:56 09.06.2020
Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

11:54 20.05.2020
Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

Capital amnesty bill ready, to be submitted to Rada – Zelensky

11:36 12.05.2020
Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

12:53 09.05.2020
Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

13:20 24.02.2020
NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Half of Ukrainians experience financial recession over year, third expect better life in 2021 – poll

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD