Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

The bill on the capital may not receive the required number of votes in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"It seems to me that, unfortunately, this bill still will not have enough votes," MP Iryna Vereshchuk (Servant of the People faction) said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she is convinced that a new law on the capital is needed, since it is still necessary to legislatively regulate a number of issues, "in particular, the separation of powers of the mayor and the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the elimination of conflicts of interest."

As reported, on October 3, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada passed at the first reading bill No. 2143-3 on the city of Kyiv - the capital of Ukraine.