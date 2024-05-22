The Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft worth up to UAH 4,552, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted [bill] No. 11068 on the decriminalization of theft worth up to UAH 4,552," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the MP, the bill was backed by 265 MPs in the first reading at a plenary session on Wednesday.

The bill proposes to introduce fines in the amount of UAH 850-5,100 for petty theft (worth from UAH 757 to 4,552 UAH) and from UAH 5,100 to UAH 8,500 for repeated petty theft.