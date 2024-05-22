Facts

18:47 22.05.2024

Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

1 min read
Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

The Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft worth up to UAH 4,552, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted [bill] No. 11068 on the decriminalization of theft worth up to UAH 4,552," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the MP, the bill was backed by 265 MPs in the first reading at a plenary session on Wednesday.

The bill proposes to introduce fines in the amount of UAH 850-5,100 for petty theft (worth from UAH 757 to 4,552 UAH) and from UAH 5,100 to UAH 8,500 for repeated petty theft.

Tags: #zhelezniak #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

18:13 08.05.2024
Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

Rada okays conscription of convicted persons

17:22 08.05.2024
Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

Rada calls on intl community to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea in 1944 as genocide

15:47 08.05.2024
Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

Rada extends effect of martial law, general mobilization

18:22 01.05.2024
Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

Journalists may resume work in Verkhovna Rada to cover sessions after Easter – Yurchyshyn

15:42 24.04.2024
Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

15:00 24.04.2024
Rada adopts at first reading bill on state regulation of alcohol, tobacco products and fuel

Rada adopts at first reading bill on state regulation of alcohol, tobacco products and fuel

14:53 24.04.2024
Rada ratifies extra agreement between Ukraine, Technical Secretariat of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Rada ratifies extra agreement between Ukraine, Technical Secretariat of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

18:59 23.04.2024
Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

15:55 23.04.2024
Verkhovna Rada adopts individual educational trajectory bill – Dpty PM Fedorov

Verkhovna Rada adopts individual educational trajectory bill – Dpty PM Fedorov

18:44 10.04.2024
Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

LATEST

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Iohannis on possible transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine: If Romania gives something, it should receive something else

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

ARMA: Procedure of selling 112 Medvedchuk's paintings to be suspended, they will be transferred to National Museum

Italian govt increases funding for Ukrainian students

AD
AD
AD
AD