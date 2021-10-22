Facts

17:16 22.10.2021

Stefanchuk announces termination of powers of MP Zhelezniak as Holos faction's head

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the termination of the powers of MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak as head of the Holos faction at the request of the majority of its members.

"Today, a letter was received with the signatures of 11 out of 20 MPs, members of the Holos parliamentary faction, in which they ask to declare a violation of the requirements of part 4 of Article 6 of the law on the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to MP Zhelezniak Yaroslav Ivanovych regarding illegal occupation positions of the first deputy [head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy] and the head of the parliamentary faction [Holos], which was recorded by the letter of the committee on regulations, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada dated September 24, 2021. Then, the termination of powers of the head of the Holos parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation Zhelezniak Y.," Stefanchuk said at the plenary session on Friday.

However, part of the Holos faction asked to provide deputy Oleksandra Ustinova with the opportunity to temporarily perform the duties of the head of the faction until his official election.

