“Today, Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, is a guest in the Rada,” Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He also said that the speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas had finished her speech in the Ukrainian parliament in Ukrainian.