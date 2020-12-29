Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire 13 times, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"Over the past day, on December 28, some 13 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Force Operation. In the area of the Vodiane settlement, in the Azov region, the Russian occupation fighters repeatedly opened fire towards Ukrainian positions using 120 caliber mortars and grenade launchers of various systems. Near Pivdenne, the armed formations of the Russian Federation also opened fire from 82 caliber mortars. In addition to them, large-caliber machine guns were also used. The fire activity of the Russian occupation forces was noticed near Mariyinka and Avdiyivka, where the enemy fired several times towards the Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers of various systems. Near Svitlodarsk, the enemy used automatic heavy grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns, while near Novooleksandrivka they used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms. Near Chermalyk, the enemy also used small arms. Due to enemy fire, one of our soldiers was wounded. The soldier was taken to a medical facility and doctors were provided with qualified assistance," the JFO said in a statement on the official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

The JFO headquarters said that from the beginning of the current day, the ceasefire was observed along the entire contact line.

"Since the beginning of this day, December 29, no violations of the ceasefire have been recorded. Silence is observed along the entire contact line," the JFO headquarters said.