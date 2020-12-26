Facts

16:29 26.12.2020

Zelensky signs law restoring full-fledged work of NACP

2 min read
Zelensky signs law restoring full-fledged work of NACP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Corruption Prevention' to Restore the Institutional Mechanism of Corruption Prevention, which parliament adopted on December 15, the press service of the President's Office reported.

"The implementation of provisions of the law will help to reduce the level of corruption in Ukraine, will restore the functioning of the institutional mechanism for preventing corruption, will contribute to the restoration of the proper activities of the NACP and implementation of Ukraine's international obligations in the field of preventing and combating corruption, further implementation of its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as strengthening of authority in the international arena," the message says.

The President's Office reported that this document eliminates the legislative gaps that arose in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27 on recognizing as unconstitutional certain provisions of the Law of Ukraine On the Prevention of Corruption, and ensures the full functioning of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The law comes into force the next day after publication.

It is also reported that the law establishes additional features of the exercise of the NACP powers in relation to judges, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, aimed at ensuring compliance with the guarantees of independence of these persons. This approach will take into account the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27 and, at the same time, will preserve the effectiveness and proportionality of the institutional mechanism for preventing corruption.

The document also provides for open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government.

In addition, the law establishes the specifics of conducting full checks of declarations and monitoring the way of life in relation to judges, ensuring legal regulation regarding liability for corruption and corruption-related offenses.

 

Tags: #law #nacp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 26.12.2020
Zelensky signs law on state budget-2021

Zelensky signs law on state budget-2021

14:27 22.12.2020
Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

08:59 18.12.2020
Zelensky signs amendments to law 'On concession' on postponement of use of electronic trading system until Sept 2021

Zelensky signs amendments to law 'On concession' on postponement of use of electronic trading system until Sept 2021

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

12:04 15.12.2020
Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

09:11 05.12.2020
NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

NACP head asks Zelensky to veto bill to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

11:59 18.11.2020
Draft law aimed at dissolving Constitutional Court should be withdrawn - International Commission of Jurists

Draft law aimed at dissolving Constitutional Court should be withdrawn - International Commission of Jurists

15:17 02.11.2020
NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

NACP stops checks at Ukravtodor, Energoatom, ARMA, Secretariat of Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights

17:29 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

17:49 29.10.2020
Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

Police detains car with 700 kg of amber in Zhytomyr region

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD