Zelensky signs law restoring full-fledged work of NACP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Corruption Prevention' to Restore the Institutional Mechanism of Corruption Prevention, which parliament adopted on December 15, the press service of the President's Office reported.

"The implementation of provisions of the law will help to reduce the level of corruption in Ukraine, will restore the functioning of the institutional mechanism for preventing corruption, will contribute to the restoration of the proper activities of the NACP and implementation of Ukraine's international obligations in the field of preventing and combating corruption, further implementation of its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as strengthening of authority in the international arena," the message says.

The President's Office reported that this document eliminates the legislative gaps that arose in connection with the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27 on recognizing as unconstitutional certain provisions of the Law of Ukraine On the Prevention of Corruption, and ensures the full functioning of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP).

The law comes into force the next day after publication.

It is also reported that the law establishes additional features of the exercise of the NACP powers in relation to judges, judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, aimed at ensuring compliance with the guarantees of independence of these persons. This approach will take into account the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27 and, at the same time, will preserve the effectiveness and proportionality of the institutional mechanism for preventing corruption.

The document also provides for open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government.

In addition, the law establishes the specifics of conducting full checks of declarations and monitoring the way of life in relation to judges, ensuring legal regulation regarding liability for corruption and corruption-related offenses.