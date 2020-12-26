In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

In Kyiv, 408 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, 13 residents have died, 161 have recovered over the past day, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Friends! 408 patients with coronavirus were found in the capital over the past day. 13 people died. In total, the coronavirus claimed the lives of 1,829 people in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

There are 106,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv today.

"40 patients were hospitalized to the capital's hospitals. The rest were on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors. 161 people recovered over the past day. In total, 37,130 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus," the mayor said.

Most cases of the disease last day were found in Darnytsky region - 147, in Desniansky region - 83, in Obolonsky region - 45 cases.

As reported, as of Saturday morning, 7,709 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 5,145 people recovered, 121 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.