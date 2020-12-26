Facts

14:22 26.12.2020

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

1 min read
In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

In Kyiv, 408 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, 13 residents have died, 161 have recovered over the past day, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Friends! 408 patients with coronavirus were found in the capital over the past day. 13 people died. In total, the coronavirus claimed the lives of 1,829 people in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

There are 106,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv today.

"40 patients were hospitalized to the capital's hospitals. The rest were on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors. 161 people recovered over the past day. In total, 37,130 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus," the mayor said.

Most cases of the disease last day were found in Darnytsky region - 147, in Desniansky region - 83, in Obolonsky region - 45 cases.

As reported, as of Saturday morning, 7,709 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 5,145 people recovered, 121 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:40 26.12.2020
More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:58 25.12.2020
Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

15:57 25.12.2020
Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

14:04 25.12.2020
Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

14:37 24.12.2020
Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

09:20 24.12.2020
Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

LATEST

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Pope prays for peace in eastern Ukraine on Christmas

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD