Facts

15:57 25.12.2020

Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registered 29,018 new COVID-19 cases and 563 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past day, 29,018 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 4,543 active asymptomatic cases (15.7%)," the headquarters said.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 2.99 million COVID-19 cases, including 53,600 deaths (among them 563 over the past day) and almost 2.4 million recoveries (among them almost 27,400 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours).

According to the headquarters, Moscow recorded 7,315 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths, and 5,659 recoveries over the past day.

 

Tags: #covid_19 #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:01 25.12.2020
Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

16:58 25.12.2020
Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

11:14 25.12.2020
Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

14:37 24.12.2020
Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

09:20 24.12.2020
Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

11:04 23.12.2020
Russia's State Duma adopts Internet censorship law

Russia's State Duma adopts Internet censorship law

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

11:35 22.12.2020
First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

First full-length documentary film on COVID-19 in post-Soviet space shot in Ukraine

10:37 22.12.2020
Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

LATEST

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

Ukrainian border guards successfully complete drills according to NATO standards

Pope prays for peace in eastern Ukraine on Christmas

Arakhamia predicts Rada will pass referendum law in February

Construction of modern infectious diseases institute to begin in Ukraine next year - Zelensky

Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD