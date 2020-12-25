Russia registers 29,018 new COVID-19 cases, 563 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia registered 29,018 new COVID-19 cases and 563 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past day, 29,018 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 4,543 active asymptomatic cases (15.7%)," the headquarters said.

By now, Russia has seen a total of 2.99 million COVID-19 cases, including 53,600 deaths (among them 563 over the past day) and almost 2.4 million recoveries (among them almost 27,400 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours).

According to the headquarters, Moscow recorded 7,315 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths, and 5,659 recoveries over the past day.