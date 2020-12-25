Zelensky says paid vaccination won't be blocked in Ukraine, intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the vaccination market will not be blocked in Ukraine and intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense.

"When we talk with companies that will supply vaccines to Ukraine, they ask to open up a commercial market for them. This suggests that there is a segment of people all over the world, and our country is no exception, in which they do not pay attention to the price. They understand that the state has priority groups of the population - these are the poor people, doctors, the army, teachers, people with serious illnesses. Therefore, people like me will be vaccinated at their own expense. This is normal. The approach is simple: we will not block paid vaccination. This is wrong. We need to open the market," Zelensky said in an interview with Focus magazine, published on the newspaper's website on Friday.