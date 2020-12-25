Facts

Kyiv expects interest from U.S. secretary of State-designate toward situation around Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that U.S. Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken will demonstrate an interest toward the situation surrounding Ukraine because he will not be indifferent to Ukraine situation.

"We know that Tony Blinken will be nominated for the post of secretary of state. This person really knowns Ukraine, but we should not entertain the illusion that he will busy himself with Ukraine alone, because his tasks as secretary of state encompass the whole world. However, this will certainly make it easier for Mr. Blinken to get to know [Ukraine], and his personal involvement in the Ukrainian file will be guaranteed," Kuleba told the Ukraine 24 television channel on Thursday.

Kuleba said that it is a matter of principle for him that Ukraine remains a priority for the U.S. Department of State.

"If a special representative is needed for this, we will try to secure his appointment. If we see that the entire American diplomatic system treats Ukraine as a priority without a special representative (let me remind you that this post existed only once: previously, there was no special representative, nor do we have him now), it is also normal. One needs to remain rational in these approaches and focus on the essence of relations rather than on their form," he said.

 

