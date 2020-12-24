Facts

11:52 24.12.2020

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

1 min read
Restaurants, cafes and other catering establishments in Ukraine will be able to operate on New Year's Eve until 07:00 instead of 01:00, as previously assumed.

The relevant amendment to "quarantine" decree No.1236 dated December 9, the government introduced by resolution No.1301 dated December 23, which was released on its website on Thursday. At other times, the quarantine extended until the end of February, catering is prohibited from 23:00 to 07:00 of the next day. During the period of tough lockdown from January 8 to January 24, inclusive, restaurants and cafes will be able to work only for take-out by targeted delivery.

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

