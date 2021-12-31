Facts

16:53 31.12.2021

Most popular New Year gifts among Ukrainians is romantic trip, car and money – poll

3 min read
Most popular New Year gifts among Ukrainians is romantic trip, car and money – poll

Among Ukrainians, the most popular New Year gifts are a romantic trip, a car, accessories and money, according to the results of a study conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 3 through December 11, 2021.

According to the opinion poll, if in the previous pre-COVID-19 years Ukrainians were very mercantile (money was in first place by a large margin), now, the first place is taken by a romantic trip (18% of respondents) and a car and accessories to it (12%). The next three gifts that Ukrainians would like to receive are money (10%), a mobile phone and other electronic devices (9%), as well as household appliances (7%).

Less than 5% of respondents want to receive all other gifts.

So, as for the desired gifts for men and women, apart from money (which both men and women like equally), there is expected to be a significant difference between them. Some 14% of men and 10% of women would like to get cars or accessories for them, 8.3% of women and 4.5% of men would like to get household appliances (men also actively participate in cooking and cleaning). Some 20% of women and 17% of men would like to go on a romantic trip. 6% of women and 3% of men would like to get eau de toilette, perfumery, and cosmetics.

In addition, according to the results of the study, if we consider the change in wishes from 2014 to 2021, then in addition to a significant increase in the desire to travel, there is a growing need for mobile phones and other electronic devices (from 3% in 2014 to 9% in 2021), as well as for tablets and PCs.

Asked about the desired gift, the respondents were able also to add their own wish if it was not on the list. More often than not, there was something that was impossible to give – peace and health. But there were also more realistic wishes. These were congratulations from children or grandchildren or that they come to visit.

Some respondents answered that they would like to receive a book, a balalaika, a large chocolate bar, a two-cylinder moped, a set of paints for painting, a kiss from his wife, "so that all those who are testing the waters in Ukraine go to the demonic father behind the road-edge," a sable fur coat as a gift, and "to take away his woman for six months."

The number of those wishing to have a pet also increased from 0.8% to 1.8%.

The survey was conducted by Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) on the basis of a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (with random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting) among 2,000 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

The sample is representative of the adult population (age 18 and older) in Ukraine. The sample does not include territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed: 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% – for indicators close to 10%, 1.1% – for indicators close to 5%.

Tags: #new_year
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 14.12.2021
New Year at forest SPA resort GRAND ADMIRAL RESORT & SPA

New Year at forest SPA resort GRAND ADMIRAL RESORT & SPA

18:26 29.12.2020
Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

11:52 24.12.2020
Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

11:08 17.01.2018
President sees in New Year at home, visits Maldives at his own expense

President sees in New Year at home, visits Maldives at his own expense

13:48 02.01.2018
Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

12:32 01.01.2016
Poroshenko in his New Year greetings to Ukrainians: We withstood and saved the country

Poroshenko in his New Year greetings to Ukrainians: We withstood and saved the country

11:56 01.01.2016
All to be done in new year to increase European investment in Ukraine - Poroshenko

All to be done in new year to increase European investment in Ukraine - Poroshenko

14:30 25.11.2015
New Year's Tree to be placed between Sofiyska, Mykhailivska Squares in Kyiv

New Year's Tree to be placed between Sofiyska, Mykhailivska Squares in Kyiv

11:37 01.01.2015
Poroshenko hopes 2015 will be year of reforms on road to EU membership

Poroshenko hopes 2015 will be year of reforms on road to EU membership

16:42 01.01.2014
No serious violations of public order on New Year's night in Ukraine, police report

No serious violations of public order on New Year's night in Ukraine, police report

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD