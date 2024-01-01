Zaluzhny congratulates servicemen: Coming year 2024 not to be easy, struggle for freedom and future of our children continues

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated the military personnel on the past 2023 and noted that the coming 2024 will not be easy.

"Dear brothers- and sisters-in-arms, 2023 is passing. Another difficult year of our struggle for our land and freedom. This was the year when Ukraine survived. It survived thanks to you – Ukrainian soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers. Thanks to each of you," Zaluzhny said in his Telegram channel.

He thanked the military "for their steadfastness and dedication to the great cause of defending Ukraine."

"I bow my head to the Ukrainian soldiers who died in battles for their Homeland. They are forever in our hearts," the AFU Commander-in-Chief said.

Zaluzhny also said "2024 will not be an easy year. The struggle for freedom and the future of our children continues. I believe that we will pass all the tests with dignity and step by step we will continue to bring our Victory closer."

"To everyone who is now in battle, at an observation post, conducting reconnaissance or destroying the enemy with a drone. Who takes a blow and strikes back. To the relatives and friends of our soldiers. To everyone who believes and helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Happy New Year," Zaluzhny said.