Zelenskyy in New Year's greetings: Ukraine becomes stronger in 2023

The major result of 2023 is that Ukraine has become stronger, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The major result of the year, its main achievement: Ukraine has become stronger. Ukrainians have become stronger," he said in his New Year's greeting.

"Ukraine is alive. Ukraine lives. Ukraine fights. Ukraine advances, Ukraine overcomes the path. Ukraine gains. Ukraine works. Ukraine exists. And all together, this is not a New Year's miracle, not a fairy tale, not magic, but the merit of each of you," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that last winter "we proved: Ukrainians are tougher than cold and darkness.. Stronger than power outages and blackout threats. Ukrainians will cope with any energy shortage as they have no shortage of resilience and courage. We did not fade away in the darkness."

"I am proud of every Ukrainian warrior… From the first minutes of January 1 until now, even on New Year's Eve, when the Ukrainian warrior fights and cannot afford weakness. You are holding back the evil that has become even greater," the president said.

"I want to thank all our people, our strong nation. Everyone who is here today. Everyone whom I want to tell: I am proud of all of you," he said.

Today, the president said, "we have to live by the rule: you either work or you fight. Because we have the world's largest terrorist organization against us."

This is known to everyone who does not ask himself every day what can I do, but lives by the formula "I must do more than I can," Zelenskyy said, noting that "that's what the word 'to win' means. In our language. To overcome yourself, to overpower, to make an extraordinary effort and to do more than it seemed at first glance."

"The war taught us a lot. It showed us a lot. It did a lot to us, changed us. The war, unfortunately, separated families, took away sons and daughters, and at the same time united us into one big family. And on February 24, we made a choice," he said.

"Ukrainians are stronger together. So it's time to be together! And this is the time that all Ukrainians who are now in the temporarily occupied territories are eagerly waiting for. All those who have not lost Ukraine in themselves. Who have not allowed their minds and hearts to be occupied," he said.

"And at exactly midnight we will sing our anthem – the anthem of Ukraine together. With love for Ukraine. And this love is stronger than the occupation. This love for Ukraine is the driving force that the invaders fear. And Crimea, Donbas, Luhansk region, Berdyansk, Melitopol, Mariupol – all ours – know this: the enemies truly fear you a lot. Not international organizations with political appeals, but the Ukrainian spirit of Ukrainian people who have proven, are proving, and will prove that we are stronger," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they want to see such a state in the European family. "This is evidenced by the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. A decision that others have been pursuing for decades," he said.

And this process, the president noted, "will definitely have a logical conclusion – full-fledged membership in strong Europe. A powerful one. From Lisbon to Luhansk."

Speaking about diplomatic achievements, Zelenskyy mentioned the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security guarantees for Ukraine, which three dozen countries have already joined today, and the Grain Corridor.

According to him, the coalition of our allies has grown. "The coalition of 'Patriots,' the air coalition, the tank coalition." "And I would like to thank every country that has joined the coalition to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Next year, he said, "the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production. Our weapons, our equipment, artillery, our shells, our drones, our naval 'greetings' to the enemy and at least a million Ukrainian FPV drones."

Zelensky recalled that "this year, Ukraine has overcome 6,000 air alerts. Almost every night, it woke up to sirens and went down to the shelter to protect its children from enemy missiles and drones. Our air defense forces worked every night and every day, heroically defending the Ukrainian skies."

"Because the one who brings hell to our land will one day see it from his own window," he said.

"And just like last December 31, today we say: 'We do not know for certain what the new year will bring us.' But this year we can add: 'Whatever it brings, we will be stronger," the president said.

He wished the Ukrainians, "your families, your loved ones, and all your dear ones warmth and good health. To those who have a dear heart, may they live long. To those who have lost them, may they remain in your hearts. To loved ones – time. As much time as possible. To children – fulfillment of your wishes. To all people – human happiness. And to our Ukraine – victory and peace."