Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the capital's metro will run two hours longer, the press service of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro said.

"The last train will leave each station at different times. From the city center around 2:15. Additional opening hours are added to the regular timetable for each station located at the entrance and on the platform," the enterprise wrote on Facebook.

In turn, Head of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky said that there may also be restrictions (closings) on the entrance for passengers at the stations Zoloti Vorota (Golden Gate), Khreschatyk, Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Poshtova Ploshcha and Kontraktova Ploshcha.

"The mechanism is being used for security reasons to avoid mass congestion of passengers on station platforms," he wrote on Facebook.