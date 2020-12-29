Facts

18:26 29.12.2020

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

1 min read
Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the capital's metro will run two hours longer, the press service of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro said.

"The last train will leave each station at different times. From the city center around 2:15. Additional opening hours are added to the regular timetable for each station located at the entrance and on the platform," the enterprise wrote on Facebook.

In turn, Head of the municipal enterprise Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky said that there may also be restrictions (closings) on the entrance for passengers at the stations Zoloti Vorota (Golden Gate), Khreschatyk, Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Poshtova Ploshcha and Kontraktova Ploshcha.

"The mechanism is being used for security reasons to avoid mass congestion of passengers on station platforms," he wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #new_year #kyiv_metropoliten
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:52 24.12.2020
Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

11:08 17.01.2018
President sees in New Year at home, visits Maldives at his own expense

President sees in New Year at home, visits Maldives at his own expense

13:48 02.01.2018
Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

Poroshenko in New Year's Eve message: We can achieve tangible increase in standard of living

12:32 01.01.2016
Poroshenko in his New Year greetings to Ukrainians: We withstood and saved the country

Poroshenko in his New Year greetings to Ukrainians: We withstood and saved the country

11:56 01.01.2016
All to be done in new year to increase European investment in Ukraine - Poroshenko

All to be done in new year to increase European investment in Ukraine - Poroshenko

14:30 25.11.2015
New Year's Tree to be placed between Sofiyska, Mykhailivska Squares in Kyiv

New Year's Tree to be placed between Sofiyska, Mykhailivska Squares in Kyiv

14:48 13.02.2015
Kyiv Metropoliten asks PGO to study lawfulness of subway car leasing agreement with Ukrrosleasing

Kyiv Metropoliten asks PGO to study lawfulness of subway car leasing agreement with Ukrrosleasing

11:37 01.01.2015
Poroshenko hopes 2015 will be year of reforms on road to EU membership

Poroshenko hopes 2015 will be year of reforms on road to EU membership

12:43 12.12.2014
Subway urgently requires almost UAH 2.5 bln, says Kyiv Metropoliten

Subway urgently requires almost UAH 2.5 bln, says Kyiv Metropoliten

16:42 01.01.2014
No serious violations of public order on New Year's night in Ukraine, police report

No serious violations of public order on New Year's night in Ukraine, police report

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

Ukrainian MFA fails to meet challenge to receive COVID-19 vaccine rapidly – Yelisieiev

Maritime Administration extends navigation on Dnipro until Jan 15, 2021

Half of Ukrainians experience financial recession over year, third expect better life in 2021 – poll

Bill on capital may not receive required number of votes in Rada – Vereshchuk

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD